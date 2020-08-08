Perry Wellington 4.5 – A Modular Move

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

LOT 64 OLD TOWNE VILLAGE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $295,000

DETAILS: New construction! Ranch home one story living in Old Town Village. This home features granite countertops and upgraded finishes including vinyl plank and ceramic tile flooring. Fireplace and incredible master bedroom with master bath suite and walk-in closet. Includes 2 car garage. Note home will be grey siding with flint gable siding for contrast. Seller is a licensed agent. Note square footage is approximate and may be adjusted slightly for lot setback requirements. Taxes are for the lot and will be adjusted at final completion. Samples of building materials are available at the brokerage office.

LOT 66 RESERVOIR ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $295,000

DETAILS: New construction Ranch home one story living in Old Town Village. This home features granite countertops and upgraded finishes including vinyl plank and ceramic tile flooring. Fireplace and incredible master bedroom with master bath suite. Includes 2 car garage. Note home will be tan siding with hazelnut maple siding for contrast. Seller is a licensed agent. Note square footage is approximate and may be adjusted slightly for lot setback requirements. Taxes are for the lot and will be adjusted at final completion. Samples of building materials are available at the brokerage office.

LOT 37 FIORE LANE – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513

LISTED PRICE: $200,000

DETAILS: New construction! Ranch home one story living in Old Town Village. Some of the available upgrades include granite countertops, hardwood flooring, ceramic tile, etc. These options can be added and the home can be customized to your wants and needs. The price listed does not include upgrades. One car garage is also an optional upgrade. Seller is a licensed agent. Note square footage is approximate and may be adjusted slightly for lot setback requirements. Taxes are for the lot and will be adjusted at final completion. Samples of building materials are available at the brokerage office.

130 LIMESTONE ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY GEORGE PISANICK (814) 381-5758

LISTING PRICE: $499,900

DETAILS: Impressive 2-story with uncompromising quality located in a very private and quiet wooded location features 5 large bedrooms. Many meticulous details. Lots of HWF and granite. This is a ‘one of a kind’ home. So many upgrades! An open 2-tier maintenance free composite deck is great for entertaining. Finished basement with rec room. Grand foyer opens to a home office and sets the stage for the main floor with formal LR and DR. Kitchen is ‘to die for’ and a ‘chef’s dream’ Step down Great Room has FP and vaulted ceiling W skylights. Master bedroom with trey ceilings extends into a lovely bath with large double WICs and Jacuzzi tub. Wait till you see the luxurious guest room with gas fireplace. Finished lower level leads to an open paver patio. Quality craftsmanship from top to bottom.