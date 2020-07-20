Perry Wellington 4.5 – A Look at the Cambria, Somerset Counties

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Associate Broker Quenna Smith join’s the Perry Wellington team from the Johnstown office to talk about what’s been happening in Cambria and Somerset counties.

2020 started strong, and some of the numbers for the first half of the year show a significant impact on sales and the housing market.

The Cambria Somerset RPR Market Data Report for January to June 2020 shows that COVID-19 made quite an impact on real estate. When compared to the same months in 2019 new listings started out slightly higher in 2020 but then fell greatly in March with a 37% decrease of new listings this March versus last. April hit hard with a 92% decrease in new listings versus April 2019. May saw a 31% decrease but in June recovery started and there was only a 5% decrease in new listings for June 2020 over June 2019.

Once restrictions eased in Cambria and Somerset Counties buyers were eager to continue their home search. Pending home sales in April were only 50% of last April but by June pending home sales for June 2020 exceeded June 2019 by 42%. At the end of June, there were 45 listings pending in the 15905 zip code making it the most active zip code of our area including 17 closings in June.

1776 LAMBERTSVILLE ROAD, STOYSTOWN – LISTED BY QUENNA SMITH 814-244-1958

LISTING PRICE: $374,900

DETAILS: Historic 1898 Somerset County home- 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath – updated- Detached over sized garage/workshop – 40 X 70 metal pole building are included on the parcel to be subdivided. – Concrete driveway– The Sellers are ONLY including the portion of land on the same side of the Lambertsville Rd as the House with this sale- Acreage , assessment and taxes will be recalculated after the survey and subdivision are complete

174 3RD STREET, VINTONDALE – LISTING BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

LISTING PRICE: $60,000

DETAILS: Check out this fantastic opportunity to get a beautifully updated home that is waiting for your finishing touches! 4 Bedrooms, 1 bath…. on a quiet street in Vintondale…. One bedroom was converted into an upstairs laundry room to have laundry on the second floor with the bedrooms! Outside, you have a large backyard where you could add extra parking or a garage…. Inside – the house itself has new paint, tile flooring in bathroom and kitchen…. completely updated bathroom with tile shower! All you have to do is choose your flooring and trim and it’s a brand new house! Put your stamp it! And, for just $60,000…. you can’t beat this deal!

1143 WALTER STREET NANTY GLO – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $155,000

DETAILS: $155,000 – Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath raised ranch home in the borough of Nanty Glo. This home offers custom-built kitchen cabinets, slate tile flooring in lower level bathroom, oak trim, endless storage options throughout the entire house, two huge enclosed sunrooms, and so much more! The bedrooms will each fit king sized beds and have large closets. The lower level can be made into an in-law suite with its private access and full bath or could be used for a business! The possibilities are endless! The lower level has a separate utility room and laundry room. Large yard with 2 Detached Garages and plenty of off street parking! The home even has a brand new natural gas boiler making for low utility bills.