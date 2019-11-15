Perry Wellington 4.5 – A little Thanksgiving help goes a long way

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

This week Dawn Pellas has broker Adam Conrad back once again and agent Jordan Conrad.

We are starting off with a few event reminders!

Last week, we told you about the annual Thanksgiving dinner drive that Perry Wellington Realty organizes for families in need.

We spoke with agent Amy Hite who told us how it all got started three years ago. Last year though, we handed out around 150 meals and we are team up with Hometown Market to make it happen again.

People pick up the meals at our office in Hollidaysburg…. Amy says it’s a simple process!

Here’s how you can help:

Perry Wellington Realty Thanksgiving dinner drive

Collection day:

Friday, November 15.

2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Hometown Market Bellwood/Hollidaysburg

Meal distribution

Saturday, November 16

10 a.m.

Perry Wellington Realty – 1103 N. Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg

Our next event is coming up the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

It’s the Perry Wellington Realty 4.5-Mile Turkey Trot! The race was renamed 8 years ago and sponsored by Perry Wellington

4.5% commission is the inspiration. This year’s race is: Saturday, November 30 at 8:30 a.m. at the Hollidaysburg Area YMCA.

There are three races… The 4.5-mile run… The 2-mile run and the 2-mile walk.

You can register online or by calling the YMCA at 814-695-4467.

Online registration closes on November 29th!

Of course, we have some open houses coming up this weekend…. here’s one in Altoona!

902 E Atlantic Avenue, Altoona – Listed by Dan Disabato

Price: $214,500

Open house: Sunday, November 17, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.