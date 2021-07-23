Perry Wellington 4.5 – A Housing Market Pivot

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Last week, the Perry Wellington Realty team talked about the market pivot. Buyers getting tired of searching and losing bidding wars, sellers deciding to take the plunge and get on the hot market… this week they have a little good news for buyers who are waiting it out for the perfect home.

“MORTGAGE RATES EXPERIENCE ‘SUMMER SWOON’ AS FED MAINTAINS STATUS QUO”

This week, federal chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers in DC that the Central Bank isn’t going to change up its strategy any time soon, which is good news for the market and mortgage rates. As the inventory of homes for sale increases, sellers are beginning to take action and get more aggressive on that selling price.



