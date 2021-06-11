Perry Wellington 4.5 – A Hot Market with Soaring Prices

Sponsored Content - Perry Wellington

by:

Posted: / Updated:

4.5% Commission!

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. 

Office Phone Numbers: 
Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 
State College: (814) 273-1446 
Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 
Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 
Bedford: (814) 310-0099 
Scranton: (570) 309-6136 
Lewistown (717) 363-8631 

The Perry Wellington Realty 4.5 team discusses the hot market and how homeowners got $2 TRILLION richer during the first three months of 2021 with soaring home prices.

– Homeowners are getting richer and richer as prices keep soaring 

– About 62% of all properties saw their equity jump by 20% from a year earlier, according to CoreLogic. 

– This represents a collective cash gain of close to $2 trillion. 

– Per borrower, the average gain was $33,400.

– Soaring home prices.  ( CoreLogic said prices were up over 11% in March from a year earlier)

– That’s the sharpest gain since 2006. 

– Prices went up even more in April – by 13% year over year.

–  High demand for homes + low supply = Bidding wars

– Record-low mortgage rates for much of last year only added to the buying frenzy and helped fuel the price gains.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss