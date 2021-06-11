Perry Wellington 4.5 – A Hot Market with Soaring Prices

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

The Perry Wellington Realty 4.5 team discusses the hot market and how homeowners got $2 TRILLION richer during the first three months of 2021 with soaring home prices.

– Homeowners are getting richer and richer as prices keep soaring

– About 62% of all properties saw their equity jump by 20% from a year earlier, according to CoreLogic.

– This represents a collective cash gain of close to $2 trillion.

– Per borrower, the average gain was $33,400.

– Soaring home prices. ( CoreLogic said prices were up over 11% in March from a year earlier)

– That’s the sharpest gain since 2006.

– Prices went up even more in April – by 13% year over year.

– High demand for homes + low supply = Bidding wars

– Record-low mortgage rates for much of last year only added to the buying frenzy and helped fuel the price gains.