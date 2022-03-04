Every month, Perry Wellington Realty’s Adam Conrad is featured in the Altoona Mirror with his Senior Mirror article.

DEALER QUOTE “If you have a chip and a chair you have a chance”.

BUYER: A buyer in this fast paced real estate market has to be ready to pounce on the houses that get listed. Buyers have to be ready to make an offer quickly and be prepared to put their best offer forward.

Their readiness is their ‘chair’ and their offer is their ‘chip’, put those together with a skilled Perry Wellington agent on your side and you have a ‘chance’ to get your deal done today.

SELLERS: Sellers in this market have the upper hand because they have the best cards – inventory in this market is a strong suit. Having said that the sellers can also participate in the chip and the chair – the seller’s home, ready to sell in good condition is their chair and placing their home in the hands of an experienced, 4.5% commission agent at Perry Wellington is their ‘chip’. Combined, sellers have the best ‘chance’ of success in this market.

HOUSE HAS THE ADVANTAGE:

If you have been to a casino you know this – the ‘house’ has the advantage. Nothing could be more true of this current market – the ‘house’ wins over and over, so having the inventory has been a key ingredient for Perry Wellington. Year after year we continue to list and sell the most number of homes locally. Seller’s love the perks of a 4.5% commission and the excellent service and marketing that they receive.