Perry Wellington 4.5 – 9 Years of Selling!

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Perry Wellington 4.5 has been on the air for 9 years now, and during that time they have sold a lot of houses to new homeowners! In fact, it’s the theme of a new campaign they’re doing.

“We sell a lot of houses… you save money.” A concept that launched Perry Wellington Realty and generosity continues to be their motivation.

4.5% Commission

Moving Trucks

Top Notch Marketing – Drone, 3D Virtual Tour, Moving Trucks, etc…

The “Be Generous” approach has been very helpful for clients. That and the current market!

The market is definitely heating up! In fact, it’s on fire really. Homes are flying off the market just as fast as they get on this week!

PENDING LESS THAN A WEEK!

3269 GWIN ROAD, ALTOONA

122 ST JAMES STREET HOUTZDALE

389 SPRUCE STREET, CLAYSBURG

BACK ON MARKET!

16705 DUNNINGS HIGHWAY DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY LAUREL BARNES 814-932-9880

LISTING PRICE: $239,900

DETAILS: Log home with a possible mother in law suite – This large 4BD 3BA home on 2.4 acres offers large front porch, hardwood floors, large living room w/ pellet stove, dining room, galley kitchen w new backsplash, stainless steel appliances, pantry, 1st floor laundry area, whirlpool tub. 2nd floor offers full kitchen open to dining area and family room w skylights, 2 bedrooms and full bath. Deck, 2nd story balcony, fenced in yard area, large 2 car garage, 2 sheds black top driveway.BACK ON MARKET! 16705 DUNNINGS HIGHWAY DUNCANSVILLELISTED BY LAUREL BARNES (814) 932-9880