Perry Wellington 4.5 – 4.5 Mile Turkey Trot

Welcome back to Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5’s pre-Thanksgiving special. One of our favorite things to do as a company is giving back to our community.

And one of the ways we do that is by giving our clients free moving trucks. We also let charities and other organizations use them throughout the year.

The Hollidaysburg area YMCA is a big fan of our trucks. They use them year-round for their race series, which includes a race that Perry Wellington Realty sponsors each year – the 4.5 mile Turkey Trot.

Broker Adam Conrad and Dawn Pellas stopped by the ‘Y’ to talk with Phyllis Baker and Frank Koprova about this year’s race!

This year’s Perry Wellington Realty 4.5 mile Turkey Trot is Saturday, November 30, at 8:30 a.m. at the YMCA…. there are three races… The 4.5-mile run, the 2-mile run, and the 2-mile walk.

You can register online or by calling 814-695-4467.

Online registration closes on November 29th!

Thanksgiving fun facts:

91% of Americans eat turkey on Thanksgiving day.

That’s about 290,000,000 people!