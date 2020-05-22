Perry Wellington 4.5 – 3D Virtual Tours: The Future is Now

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Drone video… virtual walkthrough 3D tours from MAtterport… 4K high resolution… The future truly is happening now!

Perry Wellington Realty’s 3D tours take you inside of properties without actually having to be there! Imagine getting to tour your dream homes that you want to buy from the comfort of your living room in your pajamas!

Watch as the team takes you on a virtual showing on a fantastic and unique property on a golf course in Bedford!

113 OVERPAR DRIVE, BEDFORD – LISTED BY ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

NEW PRICE: $243,000

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $243,000! Welcome to this unique 2 bedroom, 3 bath property in Bedford! This home has so much to offer! The two-story octagon design features a spacious deck with spectacular views of the golf course at the Omni Bedford Springs Resort! See this home virtually with our 3d tour… inside you’ll find vaulted ceilings… ceramic tile and hardwood floors, an updated eat-in kitchen, and remodeled bathrooms! And, all of the appliances are included.

If you’d like to get a walkthrough tour and list your home, you can do that with Perry Wellington Realty by simply contacting them at 814-695-5323 or www.perrywellingtonrealty.com

