Perry Wellington 4.5 – 3D Virtual Tour of the Week

The Perry Wellington Realty team shows off another impressive 3D virtual tour in this week’s Virtual Tour of the Week

655 CARL ROAD, DYSART – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513

Listing Price: $830,000

DETAILS: Welcome to 655 Carl Road where the possibilities are endless and the views are breathtaking. The property features approx 174.5 acres of land with a nicely kept 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home, an enormous 3 story barn with stalls and metal roofing, 2 over-sized garages, and an out building on top of the hill. Also, located on the property is a pond with various species of wildlife. Approx 110 of the acres are tillable and approx 60 acres are wooded. Whether you want to start a business in agriculture or if you just want to live in luxurious privacy, 655 Carl Road is the perfect place for you! Approx property lines are highlighted in blue on image under pictures.





