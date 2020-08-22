Perry Wellington 4.5 – 3D Virtual Tour of the Week

Perry Wellington

by:

Posted: / Updated:

4.5% Commission!

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. 

Office Phone Numbers: 
Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 
State College: (814) 273-1446 
Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 
Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 
Bedford: (814) 310-0099 
Scranton: (570) 309-6136 
Lewistown (717) 363-8631 

The Perry Wellington Realty team shows off another impressive 3D virtual tour in this week’s Virtual Tour of the Week

655 CARL ROAD, DYSART – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM   (814) 693-5513
Listing Price: $830,000
DETAILS: Welcome to 655 Carl Road where the possibilities are endless and the views are breathtaking. The property features approx 174.5 acres of land with a nicely kept 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home, an enormous 3 story barn with stalls and metal roofing, 2 over-sized garages, and an out building on top of the hill. Also, located on the property is a pond with various species of wildlife. Approx 110 of the acres are tillable and approx 60 acres are wooded. Whether you want to start a business in agriculture or if you just want to live in luxurious privacy, 655 Carl Road is the perfect place for you! Approx property lines are highlighted in blue on image under pictures. 


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss