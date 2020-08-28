Perry Wellington 4.5 – 3D Virtual Tour of the Week

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Perry Wellington Realty shows off a gorgeous property in Roaring Spring, showcased with their drone and 3D tour video marketing! They had lots of questions after featuring this home on Perry’s Properties, so they decided to show it off more in the virtual 3D Matterport showing of the week.

165 BRADFORD LANE, ROARING SPRING – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $515,000

DETAILS: One of a kind, custom built home in Bradford Heights! This immaculate 1 story home offers a beautiful open concept kitchen with a large island, quartz countertops, top of the line appliances, and a full sized pantry. Open to the kitchen is the living room with a home office or potential 4th bedroom off to the side. There is also a sun room with a vaulted ceiling, perfect for relaxing and looking at the view. Go further down the hall way to the master suite with its own full bathroom and walk-in closet. On the opposite side of the house are two more bedrooms, each with their own full bathrooms. It does not stop there, head down to the full sized walkout basement that is already plumbed for a full bath and 2nd kitchen. Last but not least, check out the MOVIE THEATER in the basement!

