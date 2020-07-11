Perry Wellington 4.5 – 3D Tours and More

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Adam Conrad takes you inside of a gret home that’s listed by Perry Wellington’s own Queena Smith.

Using the virtual Matterport 3D camera, buyers can now take virtual tours at their own leisure without having to make an appointment to come to your home.

1776 LAMBERTSVILLE ROAD, STOYSTOWN – LISTED BY QUENNA SMITH 814-244-1958

LISTING PRICE: $374,900

DETAILS: Historic 1898 Somerset County home- 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath – updated- Detached over sized garage/workshop – 40 X 70 metal pole building are included on the parcel to be subdivided. – Concrete driveway– The Sellers are ONLY including the portion of land on the same side of the Lambertsville Rd as the House with this sale- Acreage , assessment and taxes will be recalculated after the survey and subdivision are complete

That property might be the perfect place for city dwellers that are moving to the country.

Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec predicts that we’re about to see the biggest exodus from cities in 50 years! Adam, George, and Dawn take some time to discuss this “exodus” and what it could mean for buyers and sellers.