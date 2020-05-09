Perry Wellington 4.5: 3D tour virtual walkthrough

It’s the new, must have way to market your home But, for Perry Wellington it’s the way we have been marketing homes for clients for years now. These are virtual 3D Tours
This week, we are taking you inside a listing at blue knob all Seasons resort.
Take a virtual walkthrough at 8229 cherrywood lane in Claysburg
8229 Cherry Wood Lane, Claysburg – listed by the Adam Conrad team
Details: $297,900. Seller financing available – so you could get this home with no money down!
Custom built home by mccloskey builders. 3 bedroom, 3 bath featuring an open bright floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the open concept great room…. Entertain in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an island. Kitchen flows into the dining area and great room where you find a cozy, stacked stone fireplace. Master bedroom offers large closet and a master bathroom with a large jetted tub, tiled shower and double vanity. 2 spacious bedrooms share a jack-n-jill bathroom. 3d tour on pwr website… Perry wellington realty dot com.
If you’d like to get a virtual walk through for you home and list with perry wellington realty… You can do that! In fact, we are making our cameras available for our sellers to do their own tours.