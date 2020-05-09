Perry Wellington 4.5: 3D tour virtual walkthrough

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

8229 Cherry Wood Lane, Claysburg – listed by the Adam Conrad team

Details: $297,900. Seller financing available – so you could get this home with no money down!

Custom built home by mccloskey builders. 3 bedroom, 3 bath featuring an open bright floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the open concept great room…. Entertain in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an island. Kitchen flows into the dining area and great room where you find a cozy, stacked stone fireplace. Master bedroom offers large closet and a master bathroom with a large jetted tub, tiled shower and double vanity. 2 spacious bedrooms share a jack-n-jill bathroom. 3d tour on pwr website… Perry wellington realty dot com.

