Perry Wellington 4.5 – 2022 Housing Market Predictions

The Perry Wellington Realty 4.5 team takes a look into the crystal ball to predict what we’ll see in the 2022 housing market with Realtor.com.

2022 Market Predictions:

Prices stay high, increase slowly

Inventory stays low

Tough year for first-time homebuyers

Interest rates will go back up

Rent will shoot up higher than home prices

2804 UNION AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY RACHEL CONRAD (814) 502-2309

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $210,000 – Large four bedroom, three bath home in the desired Mansion Park area. Enter this home into the foyer that features a grand staircase. Hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen is spacious with plenty of cabinets for storage. Enjoy those cold winter nights by the large gas fireplace. Upstairs you will find four bedrooms and two full baths. There is an additional room off of two of the bedrooms that could be used as a closet or bonus room. Plenty of parking outdoors with two driveway entrances to the home and a two car garage with an attached carport. There is also a small fish pond out back. Electrical system was just upgraded in 2021.

