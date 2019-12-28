Perry Wellington: 2019 year-in-review

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

We are starting off today with a year in review.

Adam and George did the first show of 2019. We made Elvis-inspired meatballs.

January

Perry Wellington #1 with over 85 million in sales according to stats from the Allegheny Highlands Association of Realtors from January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018.

On track for 90 million this year.

May

Buyers love our moving trucks.

Associate Broker, George Pisanick’s buyers bought a farm. They called in to tell us about it and shared a story about how they woke up to see agent Matt Depaolis’ face out their window because the truck was parked there.

September

We talked about the inventory mismatch, pushing buyers out of the market. Baby boomers were staying put. Is that still happening?

Low interest rates. Will that continue?

Adam and Jordan both started teams, we’ll see more of that in the new year.