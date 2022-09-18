(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, James Crummel reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics.

In this week’s episode, Crummel will talk about how a state representative who has been dealing with his own alcohol use plans to introduce a bill to help others who struggle with it. He will also talk about how Governor Wolf introduced a food-box program that provides nutritional food to seniors.

He will then be joined by the Democratic Candidate for Pennsylvania Lt. Governor Austin Davis.

Then, analysts Brittany Crampise and Chris Nicholas join in on the conversation.