(AP) – A Pennsylvania third-party candidate for governor has filed paperwork ahead of a Monday deadline to get on the Nov. 8 general election ballot against Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Joseph Soloski of Centre County has filed and been approved to run with the Keystone Party for Governor.

Soloski previously ran for State Treasurer as a Libertarian in 2020, receiving 2.2%, and for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2018, finishing with 2.9%.

A spokesperson for the Green Party told the Associated Press that the organization is working to accumulate enough signatures for its candidates to submit the paperwork by the deadline.

Pennsylvania’s threshold for third-party candidates to qualify for the ballot is 5,000 signatures of registered voters.

A Fox News poll conducted in late July showed Shapiro was outpolling Republican Mastriano, 50% to 40%.

A third-party candidate’s draw in a general election, while usually very small, could help tilt a close race between the major party candidates.

As a result, Democrats in Pennsylvania have a history of going to court to challenge the paperwork of Green Party candidates to get them off the ballot.

Meanwhile, Republicans in Pennsylvania have a history of going to court to challenge the paperwork of Libertarian Party candidates for the same reason.