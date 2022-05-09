(WHTM) – A new Pennsylvania Governor race primary poll has State Senator Doug Mastriano with a 10 point lead over Lou Barletta.

Mastriano led the newly-released Trafalgar Poll with 27.6%, followed by Barletta at 17.6%.

Dave White finished third with 15.1% and William McSwain received 14.4%. Jake Corman received 5.3%, Melissa Hart received 3.7%, Joe Gale received 3%, and Charlie Gerow received 2.1%.

Just over 11% of voters said they were still undecided in the May 17 Republican primary.

The poll was conducted between May 6-8 with 1,080 likely Pennsylvania Republican voters with a 2.99% margin of error. More than 82% of respondents were 45 and older, 87.6% were white, and 53.2% were male.

Mastriano, who was subpoenaed by the January 6 committee, had 20% support in a Franklin & Marshall College Poll conducted prior to the Trafalgar Poll.

During a Pennsylvania Gubernatorial debate hosted by abc27, Mastriano said there were “no legal issues” relating to his January 6 subpoena after he organized busses to the January 6, 2021, rally in Washington D.C.

In February, the committee requested that Mastriano hand over documents and information by March 1 about efforts to name a slate of alternate Electoral College electors for former President Donald Trump and appear for the deposition on March 10.

According to an Associated Press article, Mastriano was in regular communication with Trump as the then-president sought to reverse his 2020 election loss and was outside the U.S. Capitol the afternoon of the Jan. 6 attack.

“I’ll delineate in the U.S. Constitution, that we have five freedoms delineated in the First Amendment — the freedom of religion, press, speech, assembly, and the right to address the government. I was there to hear my president speak, and then I was invited to speak at two locations, exercising my constitutional right, and shame on the media and the Democrats who are painting anyone who was down there as a villain,” Mastriano said during the debate.

Mastriano’s presence at the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6 is not new information. He has previously confirmed it with abc27’s Owens, on the steps of the Capitol in Harrisburg, saying that he was there but left when things got violent.

“Once I realized all the speaking events were off we left, and that’s a darn shame, and I was there to cheer on the Congress, the House, and the Senate, not to disrupt it,” Mastriano said.’

Mastriano continued Wednesday night in his response to Owens’ question, saying, “Barack Obama said in 2016, and this station played that, said that to condemn a group based on the actions of one is irresponsible and wrong. So condemning all those people that did nothing wrong is an injustice to our freedom.”

Mastriano, in his closing statements, said Pennsylvania needs someone who has been constantly fighting for election integrity and taking the shot for it.

“Even subpoenaed by this McCarthyist Democrat Cabal in Congress. We need someone who is not afraid to stand up to the Left,” Mastriano said.

The Pa. governor race primary is May 17.