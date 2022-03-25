HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s a crucial time in Pennsylvania politics as things continue to heat up on the road to the May primaries. abc27’s This Week in Pennsylvania with Dennis Owens will give you all the highlight coverage this weekend with governor candidate Josh Shapiro as the guest.

There are plenty of Republicans running for Pennsylvania governor as Tom Wolf’s term comes to an end, but there is just one Democrat trying to replace him — Attorney General Shapiro.

For the past two weeks, Shaprio has been crossing the commonwealth touting his tax cut plan. He wants to eliminate state taxes on cell phone bills and while he wouldn’t cut the gas tax, he would like to reimburse Pennsylvanians $250 for every car they have.

“Right now, we have an opportunity to put money back in the pockets of Pennsylvanians who are struggling and I think we need to act right now,” Shapiro said.

Looking ahead, Shapiro has no opponent while the Republicans fight it out. Is that a good or bad thing? Some analysts think having no opponent in the primary is not always a good thing because you’re not in game shape for the general election in November.

Learn more about Shapiro, his campaign, and the road to the Governor and Senate primaries on This Week in Pennsylvania this upcoming Sunday, March 27, at 10 a.m. on abc27.