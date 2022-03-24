BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Republican Candidate for Governor Senator Jake Corman’s Small Town Bus Tour took a trip to Bedford County on Thursday.

Corman’s is first stop was at the Bedford County Development Association, before visiting the Organic Snack Company. The tour began Feb. 28 and Corman said that he’s been visiting all across Pa. getting to know people.

“Pennsylvania is built in small towns and we’ve taken this to the northern tier, the southern tier all across Pennslyvania to get to know people.”

Corman continued by saying that he hasn’t been telling Pa. residents what he would do for them but rather the opposite.

“Ask them what do they want me to do for them. A lot of the time people will say ‘what are you going to do for me’ and I always say ‘what do you need me to do.’

The Senators’ main item on the agenda during the tour was to discuss reducing the PA gas tax and also job creation.

“I already put together a plan to reduce the gas tax, that’s the most pressing issue today, to get a 50% gas tax cut, that would go a long way to helping during this crisis,” Corman said.

When asked why should the people choose Corman over the other candidates, he stated that he gets things done such as suing the NCAA.

“Cause I am the one that has the experience to get things done. I worked in the legislature, now Governor working with the legislature, I know how to get things done. I never shied away from taking on the big issues.”

The primary is slated to take place on May 17.