Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman mocked Republican opponent Mehmet Oz and Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano on Friday using a “Jersey Boys” meme following reports that the latter candidate was registered to vote in New Jersey until last year.

Fetterman, the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, responded to an article published by the New Jersey Globe that reported Mastriano was registered to vote in the state for 28 years until election officials changed his status to inactive last year.

The article also mentioned Oz’s past residence and record of voting in New Jersey and reported that the candidate could legally vote in the state if he chose not to vote in Pennsylvania.

Fetterman’s meme used an image from the musical “Jersey Boys” with images of Oz and Mastriano added.

The Democrat followed the meme with a video compilation of Oz discussing his residence in New Jersey, captioning the tweet: “He now refers to himself in ads as ‘Pennsylvania’s doctor.’ But he will always be JERSEY STRONG.”

The video included six instances of Oz saying, “I live in New Jersey” and one of him saying he is from the state.

Fetterman’s campaign has sought for months to portray Oz as a carpetbagger from New Jersey, employing various methods — including an airplane banner and a petition to add the Republican candidate to the New Jersey Hall of Fame — to troll him over the issue.

A Monmouth University poll released on Wednesday found that Fetterman had a 9-point lead over Oz in the race to replace Republican Sen. Pat Toomey (Pa.).

Fetterman’s favorability rating among Pennsylvanians surveyed was 11 points higher than Oz’s, while Oz’s unfavorability rating was 14 points higher than Fetterman’s.

Meanwhile, a Monmouth University poll released on Friday found Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro leading Mastriano by 18 points.

The Hill has reached out to Oz and Mastriano for comment on the reports.