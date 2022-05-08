WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We learned Monday about a leaked draft opinion by the U.S. Supreme court concerning Roe v. Wade which protects women’s reproductive freedom.

The politics of abortion could determine some key contests.

Abortion rights are on the ballot this year. The U.S. Senate race and state Governor’s race could have a big impact on those rights that now appear to be in jeopardy.

An energized crowd of voters welcomed Attorney General Josh Shapiro to Luzerne County Democratic party headquarters Saturday in Wilkes-Barre.

Shapiro is running uncontested in the May 17th Democratic gubernatorial race. During his campaign stop, he discussed the potential of Roe v. Wade being thrown out by the U.S. Supreme court.

“It is obviously incredibly scary and frustrating and worrisome. I feel that my wife feels that, our 20-year-old daughter feels that,” stated Shapiro.

Shapiro vows to veto any bills banning abortion that come across his desk if elected governor.

Should the supreme court overturn the landmark decision allowing a woman’s right to choose, 50 years of precedent would be dismantled.

“Things have changed dramatically, and for them to do that, to suggest that the woman doesn’t have that right, is adorable,” stated Eddie Day Pashinski.

While the bombshell revelation may not have much impact on the upcoming primary election, it could be a game-changer for the November mid-terms.

“This issue attacks women directly, and I think that supercharged the election, and it is going to be a major factor in this election,” explained Kathy Bozinski, chairperson, Luzerne County PA Democratic party.

Abortion could still remain legal in the keystone state even if Roe V. Wade is dismantled but it might all come down to who will call the governor’s mansion ‘home’ for the next four years.

“What is clear is that this governor’s race will be the pivotal decision as to whether or not a woman’s right to make choices over her own body continues in Pennsylvania,” stated Shapiro.

Just this week, the Governor of Oklahoma signed into law new abortion restrictions.

Since taking office, Governor Wolf has vetoed three different anti-abortion bills introduced by Pennsylvania lawmakers.