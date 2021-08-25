West New York, New Jersey
Age: 60
Occupation: Ironworker and member of Metallic Lathers and Ironworkers Union, Local 46
William Joseph Cashman was an ironworker who helped build the World Trade Center, a student of karate, an avid hiker, and a former paratrooper in the U.S. Army. At night, he taught welding to union apprentices. On September 11, he was traveling with Patrick Joseph Driscoll to hike in Yosemite National Park. He was survived by his wife of 31 years who describes “Billy” as soft-spoken, principled, and strong.
SOURCE: Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial | flight93friends.org