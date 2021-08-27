Oakland, California/Linden, New Jersey
Age: 49
Occupation: Flight Attendant, United Airlines
Wanda Anita Green was a United Airlines flight attendant for 29 years, fulfilling her dream of seeing the world. According to her mother, Wanda was one of United’s first African American flight attendants. Green was a dedicated mother of two, a church deacon, and active in her community. She held a degree from Rockland Community College, earned a real estate license, and hoped to open her own real estate office when she retired from flying.
SOURCE: Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial | flight93friends.org