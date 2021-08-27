Jersey City, New Jersey
Age: 37
Occupation: Automation Specialist, New York Region, U.S. Census Bureau
After graduating from the University of Puerto Rico, Waleska Martinez moved to New Jersey to advance her career. Colleagues at the U.S. Census Bureau where she worked for 13 years, remember her as organized, innovative, and always smiling. On September 11 she was traveling to a conference with co-worker Marion Britton. Martinez played tennis and softball and enjoyed concerts and dancing. She was survived by her parents and siblings.
SOURCE: Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial | flight93friends.org