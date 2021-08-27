Toshiya Kuge

Toshiya Kuge

Osaka, Japan
Age: 20
Occupation: Student, Waseda University, Tokyo, Japan

Toshiya Kuge was determined to become proficient in English and earn a Master’s degree in engineering from an American university. On his two-week vacation and second trip to America, the independent and outgoing college student went whitewater rafting in Canada and visited Niagara Falls and the Statue of Liberty. Flight 93 was the first leg of Kuge’s journey home. He was survived by his parents and a brother.

