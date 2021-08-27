Osaka, Japan
Age: 20
Occupation: Student, Waseda University, Tokyo, Japan
Toshiya Kuge was determined to become proficient in English and earn a Master’s degree in engineering from an American university. On his two-week vacation and second trip to America, the independent and outgoing college student went whitewater rafting in Canada and visited Niagara Falls and the Statue of Liberty. Flight 93 was the first leg of Kuge’s journey home. He was survived by his parents and a brother.
SOURCE: Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial | flight93friends.org