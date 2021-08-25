Todd M. Beamer

Passengers of Flight 93

Todd M. Beamer

Cranbury, New Jersey
Age: 32
Occupation: Account Manager, Oracle Corporation

Todd M. Beamer, a graduate of Wheaton College with a MBA from DePaul University, was a successful business executive, committed to his family and faith. He was a competitive athlete and avid fan of Chicago sports teams. Beamer and his wife had just returned from a business reward trip to Italy. Though he worked long hours, he always found time for his two young sons. The couple was expecting their third child in January.

