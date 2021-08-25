Bloomington, Minnesota
Age: 38
Occupation: Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Thoratec Corporation
Thomas E. Burnett Jr. traveled frequently in his position with Thoratec, a manufacturer of heart pumps. On September 11, Burnett was returning home to his wife and three daughters in San Ramon, California. The graduate of the University of Minnesota with a MBA from Pepperdine University considered himself a Renaissance man. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing, fine wines, cigars, and travel. Burnett is remembered as bright, driven, principled, and competitive.
SOURCE: Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial | flight93friends.org