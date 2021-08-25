Thomas E. Burnett, Jr.

Passengers of Flight 93

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thomas E. Burnett, Jr.

Bloomington, Minnesota
Age: 38
Occupation: Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Thoratec Corporation

Thomas E. Burnett Jr. traveled frequently in his position with Thoratec, a manufacturer of heart pumps. On September 11, Burnett was returning home to his wife and three daughters in San Ramon, California. The graduate of the University of Minnesota with a MBA from Pepperdine University considered himself a Renaissance man. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing, fine wines, cigars, and travel. Burnett is remembered as bright, driven, principled, and competitive.

SOURCE: Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial | flight93friends.org

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss