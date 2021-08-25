Greensboro, North Carolina
Age: 38
Occupation: Flight Attendant, United Airlines
Sandy Waugh Bradshaw always wanted to be a flight attendant, the perfect career for someone who loved travel and meeting people. After 11 years of flying, she was taking only two trips per month, allowing more time at home with her two toddlers and teenage stepdaughter. Her family says she was strong-willed, meticulous and organized, with a plan for everything. “The first day I met her, I fell in love with her,” her husband says.
SOURCE: Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial | flight93friends.org