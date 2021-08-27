Eureka, California/Trenton, New Jersey
Age: 38
Occupation: Project Manager, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Richard J. Guadagno dedicated his life to protecting wildlife and the environment. A biology degree from Rutgers University prepared him for a 17-year career with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. He was a federally-trained law enforcement officer. Guadagno’s final assignment was at Humboldt Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Northern California. Guadagno was returning home from visiting his parents, sister, and extended family and the celebration of his grandmother’s 100th birthday.
SOURCE: Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial | flight93friends.org