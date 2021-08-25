Manalapan, New Jersey
Age: 70
Occupation: Retired Executive Director of Software Development, Bell Communications
Patrick Joseph Driscoll, the son of Irish immigrants, served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. With degrees from New York University and Rutgers, Driscoll built a successful career in the emerging computer field. He and his wife were married for 42 years and raised four children. In retirement, he devoted himself to his church and community. On September 11, Driscoll and William Cashman were traveling to Yosemite National Park to go hiking.
SOURCE: Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial | flight93friends.org