Bayonne, New Jersey
Age: 69
Occupation: Retired service representative, New Jersey Bell Telephone
Patricia Cushing and her friend and sister-in-law Jane Folger boarded Flight 93 for a San Francisco sightseeing vacation, a trip they had been planning for months. Cushing, a widowed mother of five, retired after 20 years as a service representative, freeing her to travel, including frequent excursions into New York City for cultural events and shopping. Her family describes her as a “classy lady” with a strong faith, and a patient, soothing manner.
SOURCE: Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial | flight93friends.org