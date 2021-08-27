San Jose, California
Age: 21
Occupation: Student, West Valley College, Saratoga, California
Family members of Nicole Carol Miller remember her boundless energy. A dean’s list student, she held a part-time waitress job, taught fitness classes, and worked out daily. Though college classes had resumed, Miller made a last-minute decision to fly to the east coast with a friend. The couple toured Manhattan landmarks and New Jersey beaches before boarding separate flights to return home on September 11. She was survived by her parents, stepparents, and siblings.
SOURCE: Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial | flight93friends.org