Scotch Plains, New Jersey
Age: 52
Occupation: Owner, MDR Global Resources
Mark David Rothenberg was an intense, successful businessman accustomed to frequent flights to Asia for his importing business. Mark, or “Mickey,” as he was known to friends and family, graduated from Franklin and Marshall College, then worked for many years in the family glassware business, becoming the top salesman and eventual owner. Though he worked long hours and traveled extensively, Rothenberg was devoted to his wife and two daughters.
