San Francisco, California
Age: 31
Occupation: Owner, The Bingham Group
Mark Bingham was an adventure-loving public relations executive who traveled frequently for pleasure and for his business. The former rugby champion at the University of California at Berkley was a valued member of the San Francisco Fog, a gay rugby football club. On September 11 he was returning to San Francisco to be an usher in a friend’s wedding. Bingham was survived by his mother, father, and stepmother.
SOURCE: Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial | flight93friends.org