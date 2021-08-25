Brooklyn, New York
Age: 53
Occupation: Assistant Regional Director, New York Region, U.S. Census Bureau
Marion R. Britton was traveling with co-worker Waleska Martinez to a conference in San Francisco. In her 21 years with the U.S. Census Bureau she had risen from the bottom to the top, developing a reputation for generosity, frankness, and dedication to her job. In 1993, Britton received the Bureau’s highest award, the Bronze Medal. She loved to tell stories and held the family genealogy in her memory. Britton was survived by her siblings.
SOURCE: Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial | flight93friends.org