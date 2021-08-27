New Hope, Pennsylvania
Age: 42
Occupation: Director of Distribution Center, Kay-Bee Toys
Travel was not a routine part of the job for Louis J. Nacke II. The one day, last-minute business trip on September 11 took him away from his new wife and their home under construction in New Hope, Pennsylvania. Nacke, known as “Joey” to his family, was a weightlifter with a Superman tattoo who enjoyed fast cars, good wine, and loved his teenage sons from a previous marriage.
SOURCE: Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial | flight93friends.org