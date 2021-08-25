Lorraine G. Bay

Passengers of Flight 93

Lorraine G. Bay

East Windsor, New Jersey
Age: 58
Occupation: Flight Attendant, United Airlines

With 37 years of service, Lorraine G. Bay was one of United Airlines’ most senior flight attendants. She took pride in her work, enjoyed connecting with passengers of all ages, and preferred working coach over first class. She mentored younger flight attendants and never failed to remember co-workers and family with special cards and unique gifts. Her husband of 22 years remembers her as a loving person with a beautiful smile.

SOURCE: Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial | flight93friends.org

