Greenwood Lake, New York
Age: 46
Occupation: Manager of Environmental Compliance, BMW North America
Linda Gronlund was an attorney, an engineer, and a skilled automobile mechanic with a passion for sports car racing. She did her undergraduate work at Southampton College of Long Island University and received her law degree from American University in Washington, DC. On September 11, Gronlund was traveling with her boyfriend, Joseph DeLuca, to celebrate her birthday in California’s wine country. She was survived by her parents and a sister.
SOURCE: Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial | flight93friends.org