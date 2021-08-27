Marlton, New Jersey
Age: 36
Occupation: First Officer, United Airlines
First Officer LeRoy Homer grew up on Long Island, New York with a love of planes, earning his private pilot’s license at age 16. After graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1987, Homer served in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm and later flew humanitarian missions to Somalia. His career with United Airlines began in 1995. Homer was survived by his wife and a daughter born in 2000.
SOURCE: Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial | flight93friends.org