San Rafael, California
Age: 38
Occupation: Consultant and writer
On September 11, Lauren Catuzzi Grandcolas was flying home from her grandmother’s funeral in New Jersey. Raised in Houston, the University of Texas graduate had 15 years of marketing and sales experience, and recently left her work as a consultant at Good Housekeeping magazine in order to write a book intended to inspire women to follow their dreams. She and her husband were expecting their first child.
SOURCE: Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial | flight93friends.org