Passengers of Flight 93

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York City, New York
Age: 65
Occupation: Freelance journalist

Kristin Osterholm White Gould was a published author and a freelance journalist for more than 30 years, primarily writing about medicine and science. A graduate of Cornell University, Gould was an intellectual with an interest in literature and drama. She traveled the world and was fluent in several languages, including Latin and ancient Greek. Gould boarded Flight 93 to visit friends in California. She was survived by her daughter.

