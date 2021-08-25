Succasunna, New Jersey
Age: 52
Occupation: Business Systems Specialist, Pfizer Consumer Healthcare
Joseph DeLuca is remembered for his sense of humor and concern for others. He created a cartoon featuring a sports car racing feline, and was devoted to racing and restoring his Morgan Roadster. A graduate of Jersey City State College, DeLuca worked as a computer software designer for 23 years. DeLuca boarded Flight 93 with his girlfriend, Linda Gronlund, to travel to California’s wine country. He was survived by his parents and sister.
SOURCE: Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial | flight93friends.org