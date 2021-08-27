Staten Island, New York
Age: 74
Occupation: Retired bartender
John Talignani, a family man dedicated to his late wife and her three sons, was born in Italy and grew up in Brooklyn. The World War II veteran owned a taxi, a pizzeria, and retired as a Manhattan bartender after 20 years. Talignani enjoyed time with family, and was a devoted New York Mets fan. Tragically, Talignani was traveling to California because his stepson had just died there in an automobile accident.
SOURCE: Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial | flight93friends.org