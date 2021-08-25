Jeremy Logan Glick

Passengers of Flight 93

Jeremy Logan Glick

Hewitt, New Jersey
Age: 31
Occupation: Sales Manager, Vividence, Inc.

On September 11, Jeremy Logan Glick reluctantly left home on a business trip. He cherished every moment at home with his high school sweetheart, now wife, and their three-month-old daughter. Glick was a talented athlete with a black belt and title of U.S. National Collegiate Judo Champion. He earned a degree from the University of Rochester that led to a management position with a California-based web research company.

SOURCE: Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial | flight93friends.org

