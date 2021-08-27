Jean Hoadley Peterson

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) -- Police are searching for a Somerset man who allegedly assaulted, and tried to hold against her will, a pregnant woman this past Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Thomas Yanosky, 26, is being sought after a warrant was issued for his arrest when the victim came forward to Somerset Police after escaping the residence. The victim reported that Yanosky assaulted her and held her against her will throughout the entire day Tuesday and that she was two months pregnant.