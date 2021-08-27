Spring Lake, New Jersey
Age: 55
Occupation: Retired Registered Nurse
On September 11, Jean Hoadley Peterson was traveling with her husband, Don, to Yosemite National Park. With a nursing degree from the University of Rochester and a Master’s Degree from Columbia University, Jean was well-suited for her retirement volunteer work as a crisis pregnancy counselor. Peterson was motivated by her faith. When she married Don in 1984, each had three children from a previous marriage. Jean welcomed her first grandchild in 2001.
SOURCE: Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial | flight93friends.org