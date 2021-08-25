Littleton, Colorado
Age: 43
Occupation: Captain, United Airlines
Piloting jets was the realization of a lifelong dream for Jason M. Dahl. The California native earned his private pilot’s license at age 16. He graduated from San Jose State University with a degree in aeronautics operations. After 16 years with United Airlines, Dahl was a standards captain, training and evaluating pilots, a job which provided more time at home with his wife and his son from a previous marriage.
SOURCE: Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial | flight93friends.org