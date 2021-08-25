Bayonne, New Jersey
Age: 73
Occupation: Retired bank officer, Commercial Trust
Jane C. Folger was traveling with her sister-in-law and friend, Patricia Cushing, on a long-anticipated sightseeing trip to San Francisco. Strong and resilient, Folger raised six children, then lost a son in the Vietnam War and another son to AIDS. Jane knew and loved New York City, and since retiring, she traveled there weekly, introducing her six grandchildren to her favorite stores, theaters, museums, and cultural events.
SOURCE: Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial | flight93friends.org