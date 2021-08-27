Baltimore, Maryland
Age: 27
Occupation: District Manager, Discovery Channel Stores
Just home from Europe, Honor Elizabeth Wainio was traveling on business on September 11. Wainio, a graduate of Towson University, was not only bright and enthusiastic, but driven, leading to advancement with Discovery Channel stores. “Lizz”, as her friends knew her, recently relocated to New Jersey for her career, but remained connected with her family and friends in her beloved Baltimore. Wainio was survived by parents, stepparents, a brother and a sister.
SOURCE: Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial | flight93friends.org