Mount Olive, New Jersey
Age: 79
Occupation: Retired teacher’s aide
The oldest passenger on Flight 93, Hilda Marcin was traveling to spend the winter with her daughter in California. Marcin grew up in Irvington, New Jersey, married, and had two daughters. She worked for 20 years as a fund manager for a union, and then began a new career as an instructional aide for special needs children. The retired, energetic grandmother, widowed in 1979, loved to cook and is remembered as strong and independent.
SOURCE: Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial | flight93friends.org